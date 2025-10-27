Local

Shed fire in Forest Park under investigation

Fire crews battle blaze in Forest Park (Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services)
FOREST PARK, GA — A large shed was severely damaged after a fire in Forest Park on Monday morning.

Authorities responded to a fire at the 5200 block of Austin Place around 11 a.m. A building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under control, Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services officials said.

“The large shed fire almost caused the house on fire,” said Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services Battalion Chief Jon Baker. “Fire fighting crews were able to do a quick attack to knock this fire down to prevent it from getting into the house. Secondary crews were able to search the house to make sure that no fire got into the attic.”

Battalion Chief Baker also credited police for helping them for informing them about the fire.

“This was a combined effort of fire and police,” he said. “If police have not given us the report that they did, we would not have been able to make a quick assessment on this and quick jump on this like we did today.”

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area until all authorities concluded their response, Forest Park Fire and Emergency Services officials said.

