Severe weather warning system to be tested in metro Atlanta county

HALL COUNTY, GA — Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and National Weather Service officials are preparing for a severe weather warning system test next week in metro Atlanta.

Hall County government officials say an audible test will sound at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, which is Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Day. This will only be a test, and the sirens will sound for approximately three minutes, officials said.

The outdoor warning sirens are tested using the wail alert tone once every three months. Outside of these scheduled tests, any activation of the sirens should be treated as an actual severe weather warning.

“Hall County experiences severe weather threats, including tornadoes, throughout the year,” said Hall County Emergency Management Director Zach Brackett. “Preparing for these threats before they occur allows for peace of mind and a safer response. I encourage all Hall County residents to sign up for our Citizen’s Alert System to receive potentially life-saving notifications about severe weather.”

The upcoming test will be canceled if there is a legitimate severe weather threat.

For more information about severe weather preparedness or to sign up for Hall County’s Citizen’s Alert System, visit alerts.hallcounty.org or email ema@hallcounty.org.