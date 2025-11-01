Local

Severe weather warning system to be tested in metro Atlanta county

By Miles Montgomery
Severe Weather Siren (Hall County Government)
By Miles Montgomery

HALL COUNTY, GA — Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and National Weather Service officials are preparing for a severe weather warning system test next week in metro Atlanta.

Hall County government officials say an audible test will sound at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, which is Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Day. This will only be a test, and the sirens will sound for approximately three minutes, officials said.

The outdoor warning sirens are tested using the wail alert tone once every three months. Outside of these scheduled tests, any activation of the sirens should be treated as an actual severe weather warning.

“Hall County experiences severe weather threats, including tornadoes, throughout the year,” said Hall County Emergency Management Director Zach Brackett. “Preparing for these threats before they occur allows for peace of mind and a safer response. I encourage all Hall County residents to sign up for our Citizen’s Alert System to receive potentially life-saving notifications about severe weather.”

The upcoming test will be canceled if there is a legitimate severe weather threat.

For more information about severe weather preparedness or to sign up for Hall County’s Citizen’s Alert System, visit alerts.hallcounty.org or email ema@hallcounty.org.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!