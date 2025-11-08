Severe thunderstorm warning issued in metro Atlanta and parts of north Georgia

NORTH GEORGIA — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of metro Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in several metro Atlanta counties, including Banks, Carroll, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton Hall and Jackson counties until 3:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service Atlanta, a severe thunderstorm warning is continuing for Gainesville, Commerce, Union City, Fairburn, and Chattahoochee Hills, and Oakwood, Georgia until 3:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Gainesville GA, Commerce GA and Oakwood GA until 3:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/mUgbqV3LoG— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 8, 2025
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Union City GA, Fairburn GA and Chattahoochee Hills GA until 3:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/XDYZ5Dl00I— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 8, 2025
SPC has outlined portions of our area in a Marginal Risk today for severe weather. Showers with isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon with the main threats being hail up to 1" and gusty winds. #gawx pic.twitter.com/cNkWRIDd61— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 8, 2025