Severe thunderstorm warning issued in metro Atlanta and parts of north Georgia

NORTH GEORGIA — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of metro Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in several metro Atlanta counties, including Banks, Carroll, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton Hall and Jackson counties until 3:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service Atlanta, a severe thunderstorm warning is continuing for Gainesville, Commerce, Union City, Fairburn, and Chattahoochee Hills, and Oakwood, Georgia until 3:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Gainesville GA, Commerce GA and Oakwood GA until 3:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/mUgbqV3LoG — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 8, 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Union City GA, Fairburn GA and Chattahoochee Hills GA until 3:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/XDYZ5Dl00I — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 8, 2025