Local

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in metro Atlanta and parts of north Georgia

By Miles Montgomery
Storm clouds in Alpharetta
By Miles Montgomery

NORTH GEORGIA — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of metro Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in several metro Atlanta counties, including Banks, Carroll, Douglas, Forsyth, Fulton Hall and Jackson counties until 3:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service Atlanta, a severe thunderstorm warning is continuing for Gainesville, Commerce, Union City, Fairburn, and Chattahoochee Hills, and Oakwood, Georgia until 3:30 p.m.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!