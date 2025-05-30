Several metro Atlanta cities named in new DHS list of ‘Sanctuary Jurisdictions’

ATLANTA, GA — Several metro Atlanta counties and cities are named in a new Department of Homeland Security list of so-called “Sanctuary Cities.”

The announcement from the federal agency names DeKalb, Douglas and Fulton counties, along with the city of Atlanta.

The agency claims the jurisdictions are protecting undocumented migrants.

Each will receive a formal notification urging them to comply with federal policies.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement saying, “while Atlanta remains a welcoming city, it’s well known Georgia state law has prohibited ‘sanctuary cities’ since 2009.”

Mayor Dickens said that the order will not have an impact “on how his administration upholds municipal, state and federal laws.”