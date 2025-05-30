Local

Several metro Atlanta cities named in new DHS list of ‘Sanctuary Jurisdictions’

By WSB Radio News Staff
Immigration Sanctuary Jurisdictions FILE - Members of immigration advocacy groups react as Los Angeles City Council votes to enact an ordinance to prohibit city resources from being used for immigration enforcement in anticipation of potential mass deportations under President-elect Donald Trump, inside Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Several metro Atlanta counties and cities are named in a new Department of Homeland Security list of so-called “Sanctuary Cities.”

The announcement from the federal agency names DeKalb, Douglas and Fulton counties, along with the city of Atlanta.

The agency claims the jurisdictions are protecting undocumented migrants.

Each will receive a formal notification urging them to comply with federal policies.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement saying, “while Atlanta remains a welcoming city, it’s well known Georgia state law has prohibited ‘sanctuary cities’ since 2009.”

Mayor Dickens said that the order will not have an impact “on how his administration upholds municipal, state and federal laws.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!