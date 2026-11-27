DECATUR, GA — Several warming centers in DeKalb County are remaining open until Saturday morning due to freezing temperatures and hazardous wind chills expected.

Officials say The Golden Door located at 2944 Ember Dr. in Decatur and The Faith Center at 4667 North Royal Atlanta Dr. in Tucker.

The DeKalb County warming centers will remain open until 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 28.

All transportation routes will begin from Frontline Response Headquarters located at 2585 Gresham Rd. in Atlanta and are scheduled for initial pickups starting at 6 p.m. and to be completed by 7:30 p.m.

Officials previously activated warming centers from Thursday through Friday at 10:00 a.m. due to freezing temperatures and wind chills.