Several members of Cobb County’s legislative delegation call for removal of school board vice chair

Image shows part of a RICO lawsuit involving John Cristadoro.
Board Cristadoro Cobb John Cristadoro, vice chair of the Cobb County School Board, is facing backlash after being named in a civil RICO lawsuit, prompting calls for his resignation from concerned parents. (Source: WSBTV)
COBB COUNTY, GA — Several Democratic members of Cobb County’s legislative delegation are calling for Governor Brian Kemp to remove Cobb County School Board Vice Chair John Cristadoro over allegations that he misused $250,000 in client funds through his private company, Alliance Activation LLC.

Cristadoro recently settled the lawsuit that came from that accusation.

State Representatives Terry Cummings (D-Mableton), Mekyah McQueen (D-Smyrna), Lisa Campbell (D-Kennesaw) and Gabriel Sanchez (D-Smyrna) who are calling for Cristadoro’s removal, say they also want an independent forensic audit and an ethics review.

“By his own admission, Mr. Cristadoro engaged in civil fraud involving a quarter of a million dollars of client money,” said Rep. Cummings. “That is not a private lapse — it is a profound breach of fiduciary trust that disqualifies him from overseeing public funds. The governor has a clear duty under Georgia law to protect public confidence in our institutions.”

