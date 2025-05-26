Crime And Law

Several arrested for BUI, crashes reported during Memorial Day weekend in Georgia

By Miles Montgomery
Boating on the Chattahoochee River
ATLANTA — Georgia authorities are reminding people to stay safe, and to avoid boating under the influence after several boating crashes and incidents occurred during Memorial Day weekend.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources released its annual Memorial Day boating under the influence (BUI) report which details more than 20 people arrested for being under the influence while boating or swimming and four boating incidents reported.

A man also faces charges after operating a boat under the influence during severe weather on Lake Allatoona, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says.

On Friday, Georgia officials launched the “Belts & Jackets” safety initiative to reduce the number of fatalities during Memorial Day weekend by ensuring drivers are buckled up and boaters are wearing life jackets.

