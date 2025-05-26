Man arrested for boating under the influence after storm on Lake Allatoona

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A man is facing charges after deputies say he was operating a boat under the influence during severe weather on Lake Allatoona.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday night after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area. Investigators say the man returned to Harbor Town Marina, where he struck the dock and collided with another boat that was tied up.

Deputies arrested the man at the scene for boating under the influence. No injuries were reported.