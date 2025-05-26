Local

Man arrested for boating under the influence after storm on Lake Allatoona

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Airbnb)
By WSB Radio News Staff

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A man is facing charges after deputies say he was operating a boat under the influence during severe weather on Lake Allatoona.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Sunday night after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area. Investigators say the man returned to Harbor Town Marina, where he struck the dock and collided with another boat that was tied up.

Deputies arrested the man at the scene for boating under the influence. No injuries were reported.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!