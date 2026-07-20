Sentencing date postponed for father of accused Apalachee High School shooter

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Sentencing for the father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter has been postponed by several days.

A Barrow County judge pushed back Colin Gray’s sentencing to Thursday, July 30. No reason was provided for the delay.

Gray was convicted earlier this year on 12 charges, including murder.

Prosecutors say Gray allowed his son, Colt Gray, access to an assault rifle investigators say was used in the shooting at Apalachee High School.

Colt Gray, then 14, is accused of opening fire inside Apalachee High School in 2024, killing students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn and teachers Ricky Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie.

Gray is facing a possible life sentence for his role in the case.

Earlier this month, Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm ordered that Colt Gray’s trial will be held on Oct. 13 in Columbia County.