Sen. Ossoff raises concerns over corporate impact on Georgia neighborhoods

ATLANTA — Senator Jon Ossoff is launching an investigation into large out-of-state companies buying up homes across metro Atlanta, a trend he says is worsening Georgia’s housing crisis.

“These large out-of-state companies have come in and bought up over 70,000 properties,” Ossoff said. “They now account for 30% of the region’s single-family rental properties.”

A Georgia State University study by Dr. Taylor Shelton shows that just three companies own about 11% of metro Atlanta homes. In some suburbs, the impact is even more severe.

“In Henry County, these companies own nearly 64% of all single-family rentals; and in Paulding County, 78%,” Ossoff said.

He hopes the findings will guide future housing policies and protect homeownership opportunities for Georgia families.

WSBs Daphne Young contributed to this story