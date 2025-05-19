Local

Sen. Ossoff investigating the conduct of corporate landlords in metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
For rent sign in front of home. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has opened an investigation into the conduct by corporate landlords in metro Atlanta.

Sen. Ossoff says he is highlighting what he calls mistreatment.

“Let’s reaffirm at the outset that we face a housing crisis across the state of Georgia and in metro Atlanta,” Sen. Ossoff said. “Rent prices are too high and home prices are too high.”

According to a Georgia State University study, experts found that 30% of the single family rental homes in metro Atlanta are owned by a large corporation.

A Georgia State University study by Dr. Taylor Shelton also shows that three companies own about 11% of metro Atlanta homes. In some suburbs, the impact is even more severe, officials add.

Ossoff encourages the public to file complaints with his office.

