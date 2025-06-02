Sen. Ossoff demands answers after recent CSX train derailments in metro Atlanta

SMYRNA, Ga. — Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff is demanding answers after two recent CSX train derailments in metro Atlanta.

Tyrone Road between Highway 74 and Senoia Road was closed after a train derailed in Fayette County in March.

In May, a train carrying 17 cars came off the tracks in a residential area in Smyrna.

CSX expressed appreciation for the swift response from Cobb County first responders, who were on the scene shortly after the incident.

Sen. Ossoff says he wants CSX officials to provide information on solutions to help prevent future derailments.