Train partially derails in Smyrna, no injuries or hazards reported

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)
SMYRNA, GA — CSX officials have confirmed a partial train derailment in Smyrna after 17 railcars came off the tracks near a residential area at Campbell Road and Nancy Circle.

The incident occurred near a neighborhood but did not impact traffic, according to CSX. Importantly, no hazardous materials were released, and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation. CSX expressed appreciation for the swift response from Cobb County first responders, who were on the scene shortly after the incident.

Cleanup and recovery efforts are underway, and officials say more details will be released as the investigation continues

