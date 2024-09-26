Secretary of State announces Georgia ballot tracking now available from My Voter Page

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced ballot tracking notifications for voters are now available on the Georgia My Voter Page.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the tracking alerts are available as part of an effort to “mitigate concerns with the United States Postal Service, Secretary Raffensperger urges Georgia voters opting to vote Absentee-by-Mail to request their ballots on MVP as early as possible.”

In August, the state had partnered with Enhanced Voting’s Ballot Scout to track absentee voters’ ballots throughout the entirety of the process from requesting a ballot to filling it out, sending it back, and the vote being received and accepted ahead of election day.

Raffensperger’s office reminded voters that they also have at least 17 days of in-person early voting as an option as well.

Voters whose absentee or mail ballots are not accepted by elections offices can still vote in person.

In terms of when ballots will start appearing in inboxes, count election offices are supposed to start sending them out on Oct. 7, but Raffensperger said in a statement that issues with the U.S. Postal Service that have impacted Georgians for months are a potential issue.

“Washington has failed to effectively address these issues with the USPS,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “The delays and unreliable service are unacceptable, so we’re doing everything we can to protect your vote. Georgians, take advantage of ballot tracking if you choose to vote by mail.”

Reining in and correcting issues at USPS have been an ongoing effort on both sides of the political aisle and in both chambers of U.S. Congress, with leaders from Georgia in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives both acting to have delivery conditions improve.

To sign up for ballot tracking notifications through Georgia’s Absentee Ballot Portal, you can go online and update your preferences to subscribe to the alerts.

Requests to receive and use an absentee ballot have been available to Georgians since Aug. 19.