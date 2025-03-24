Second teen arrested in connection to Senior Skip Day murder in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A second arrest was made in connection to the murder of a 18-year-old Justin Etienne at Denny Dobbs Park on Highway 212 on March 19.

Police arrested Tashshawn Lyons, 17, of Conyers and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct.

The shooting occurred when a large group of students from Newton and Rockdale County schools to celebrate Senior Skip Day.

Etienne was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office says Lyons is a student at Salem High School. He was injured while running from the scene.

On March 21, 16-year-old Jarvis Hinton Jr. of Covington was arrested in connection to the shooting.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office continue to extend condolences to the Etienne family,” the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said.

He is now in custody at the Newton County Detention Center.