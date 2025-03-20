18-year-old man killed in shooting at Newton County park, police say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead at a metro Atlanta park on Wednesday afternoon.

Newton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Denny Dobbs Park on Highway 212 around 5 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

According to Caitlin Jett with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the park is across the street from Oak Hill Elementary School. However, she says the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.