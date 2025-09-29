Second guilty plea in 2022 case of baby boy killed by stray bullet in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder on Monday in the case of a six-month-old boy killed by a stray bullet in Atlanta back in 2022.

Grayson Fleming Gray’s mother Keri Fleming wept in a Fulton County courtroom Monday and his father, Marlo Hayes, wept on Zoom as Sharice Ingram entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder.

Ingram was driving when DeQuasie Little, whom she was newly dating, got into a speedy gun battle with his ex-girlfriend. Fulton County prosecutor Asia Baysah says police found 26 shell casings.

“Those choices took away my ability to ever hear my son, Tony,” Fleming said as she wept.

Fleming urged the court not to be lenient and blasts the choices of a couple she calls reckless and remorseless.

The judge sentenced Ingram to 20 years in prison.

Little pleaded guilty in March and got life with the possibility of parole.