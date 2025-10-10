Search underway for MARTA’s next general manager and CEO

ATLANTA — The search is officially underway for MARTA’s next general manager and CEO following the July resignation of former leader Collie Greenwood.

Zack Demming, with the executive search firm leading the effort, says his agency has extensive experience finding top transportation leaders. “Three times for Hartsfield during the Reed administration, and we’ve done this a number of times around the country for various transit systems, airports, ports, et cetera,” Demming said.

He told MARTA’s board of directors that his team recognizes the agency’s critical role in Atlanta’s future, especially with major events on the horizon. “Knowing what MARTA means to the future of this city, to our plans, and to what’s coming up here with the World Cup, all the greatest events and beyond,” Demming said.

Greenwood stepped down earlier this year amid immigration-related issues.