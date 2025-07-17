MARTA CEO steps down, citing immigration issues and personal matters

ATLANTA, GA — The head of MARTA is stepping down due to immigration concerns.

At Thursday’s board meeting, the members accepted Collie Greenwood’s decision to take early retirement, and approved a severance agreement.

“Greenwood, due to immigration and personal matters, has elected to leave his employment and elect early retirement,” said MARTA General Counsel Jonathan Hunt.

Hunt says Greenwood’s leadership won MARTA the title of American Public Transit Agency of the Year, and a AAA bond rating in tough economic times.

Greenwood was personally recruited to MARTA in 2019, by then-CEO Jeff Parker, to become head of Bus Operations and Planning.

MARTA will be putting out a statement later today.

This is a developing story.