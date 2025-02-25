Search for missing Atlanta teacher continues more than two weeks after disappearance

LAKE OCONEE, Ga — More than two weeks after Atlanta teacher and coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee, search crews have yet to recover his body.

Jones and his fiancée, Jocelyn, disappeared while boating on the lake. Her body was found the next day, but efforts to locate Jones remain ongoing.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said crews have narrowed the search to a 10-acre area and that physics may play a role in when the body surfaces. “Given his size, given the water temperature and things of that nature, his body should come to the surface somewhere on average between 14 to 24 days, and we are just now on day 16,” Sills told WSB.

As the search enters its 17th day, search dogs are consistently alerting to the same area. Crews continue to investigate the lake for any sign of the missing teacher.