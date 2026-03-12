School bus crash in DeKalb County sends bus driver and four students to hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County school bus carrying students to Montclair Elementary School was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Brookhaven as heavy rain moved through metro Atlanta.

The crash happened on Clairmont Road near Century Boulevard, according to officials.

According to Meteorologist Christina Edwards, as much as 0.90 inches of rain fell since midnight in the vicinity of the bus crash.

Lt. Cory Van Alen said, “A vehicle ran the red traffic signal on Claremont Road, striking the school bus. That initial collision caused the school bus to strike another vehicle. They ended up on the embankment on Claremont Road.”

School bus crash

A DeKalb County Schools spokesperson said 29 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus driver and four students were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The remaining students were taken to Montclair Elementary School on another bus.

“We are grateful to first responders and law enforcement for their quick response and care for our students and driver,” a district spokesperson said.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were not injured.

Officials say the road is expected to clear by 10 a.m.