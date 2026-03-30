Scam alert warns of fake texts posing as law enforcement over parking violations

ATLANTA — Law enforcement agencies across multiple states are warning about a text message scam targeting drivers with messages that appear to come from local law enforcement or courts.

Officials say the messages claim recipients have a parking violation and often include details like a state seal and case number to appear legitimate.

One man who received the message said it looked convincing.

“It looked like it was from a court and I was like okay, I can see how somebody would fall for this,” he said.

Authorities say the messages may also appear to come from local sheriff’s offices and are designed to look official by using real names and case numbers.

The texts often come from out-of-state phone numbers and may include a link, QR code or phone number directing recipients to make a payment.

Officials warn the messages may also threaten arrest or license suspension and ask for personal information such as Social Security numbers or bank details.

People who receive these messages are urged not to click on any links or respond. Instead, they should delete the message.