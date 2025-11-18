Sandy Springs woman arrested in connection to death of her 11-year-old daughter

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A woman was arrested and faces charges in connection to the death of her daughter in Sandy Springs.

Police responded to the Laurel Grove Condominiums at 346 Carpenter Dr. after reports of a welfare check requested by a concerned family member.

Upon arrival, officers found Shannon Grimes in the residence with her dead 11-year-old daughter. Sandy Springs police detectives were informed and took over the investigation, officials said.

Grimes was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending, Sandy Springs police said.

The investigation is ongoing.