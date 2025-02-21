Local

Sandy Springs police issuing BOLO for mother-son duo connected to shooting of a teen girl

By WSB Radio News Staff
Mother and Son Shooting Crime Duo (Sandy Springs PD)
SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Sandy Springs police have issued arrest warrants for a mother and her son in connection with the shooting of a teenaged girl early Thursday morning on Roberts Road.

Warrants have been issued for Nikai Brown and Lynisha Helena Younger.

Brown was a friend of the victim. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and hindering a 911 call. Ms. Lynisha Helena Younger is charged with tampering with evidence.

If you have any information on Mr. Brown or Ms. Younger’s location, please contact Sandy Springs Police Department at 404-843-6630.

