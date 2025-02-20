Teenage girl injured in Sandy Springs apartment complex shooting, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was injured in a shooting in Sandy Springs early on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Brandywine Circle and Roberts Drive at the Lodge on the Chattahoochee Complex around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers say a 14-year-old girl was injured in the shooting. She was rushed to a local hospital. The current extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Police have not released the victim’s name or age.

“The apartment was cleared to a point where they held the perimeter and Fulton County PD and SWAT was able to assist and clear the rest of the apartment,” Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Leon Millholland said.

Sgt. Millholland said it remains an active scene and police are continuing their investigation.