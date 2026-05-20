Runoffs, rematches and crowded races take shape after Georgia primaries

ATLANTA — Campaigning will continue for several statewide races in Georgia following Tuesday’s primary election, with multiple runoff elections now set for next month.

Secretary of State runoffs

Both Republicans and Democrats will head back to the polls in June to decide their nominees for secretary of state. Republicans will choose between Tim Fleming and Vernon Jones, while Democrats will decide between Penny Brown Reynolds and Dana Barrett.

The race for attorney general is already set for November. Democrat Tanya Miller will face Republican Brian Strickland in the general election.

In the race for agriculture commissioner, Katherine Juhan Arnold will face incumbent Tyler Harper.

Meanwhile, John F. Kennedy will face Greg Dolezal in the Republican race for lieutenant governor.

Public Service Commission races

Two seats on Georgia’s Public Service Commission are also up for grabs this year.

In District 3, incumbent Peter Hubbard was unopposed in the Democratic primary and is expected to face former commissioner Fitz Johnson in November. Johnson narrowly defeated Brandon Martin in the Republican primary and appears to have avoided a runoff by fewer than 3,000 votes. Hubbard defeated Johnson in a special election last fall.

In the District 5 Public Service Commission race, Democrat Sheila Edwards secured her party’s nomination. Republicans Bobby Mehan and Josh Tolbert are headed to a runoff election, with the winner advancing to face Edwards in November for the seat vacated by former commissioner Tricia Pridemore.

13th Congressional District race

The stage is also set in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District race. Republican Jonathan Chavez ran unopposed and will face Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Clark in November after Clark won more than 56% of the vote in a crowded Democratic primary field.

Clark, who has a Ph.D. in microbiology, made science a central part of her campaign platform.

The congressional seat became open following the death of longtime Congressman David Scott in April. Scott represented Georgia’s 13th District in Congress since 2003. His daughter is among several candidates running in a July special election to finish the remainder of his current term.