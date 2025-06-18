Runoff likely in Democratic primary for Georgia Public Service Commission District 3

ATLANTA — A runoff appears likely in the Democratic primary for District 3 of Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) after neither Keisha Sean Waites nor Peter Hubbard secured more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

The winner of next month’s expected runoff will go on to face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in the November general election.

In the PSC’s District 2 race, Democrat Alicia Johnson ran unopposed in the primary and will challenge Republican incumbent Tim Echols, who defeated Lee Muns in the GOP primary.

The Georgia Public Service Commission plays a key role in regulating utilities and setting electricity rates across the state