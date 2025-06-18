Local

Runoff likely in Democratic primary for Georgia Public Service Commission District 3

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A runoff appears likely in the Democratic primary for District 3 of Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) after neither Keisha Sean Waites nor Peter Hubbard secured more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

The winner of next month’s expected runoff will go on to face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in the November general election.

In the PSC’s District 2 race, Democrat Alicia Johnson ran unopposed in the primary and will challenge Republican incumbent Tim Echols, who defeated Lee Muns in the GOP primary.

The Georgia Public Service Commission plays a key role in regulating utilities and setting electricity rates across the state

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!