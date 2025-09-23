Runoff election underway for District 21 state Senate seat

Voters are heading back to the polls to decide who will represent Georgia’s District 21 in the state Senate.

Democrat Debra Shigley and Republican Jason Dickerson are facing off in a runoff election for the seat, which covers parts of Fulton and Cherokee counties. The position was left vacant by longtime state Sen. Brandon Beach, who resigned earlier this year to become U.S. Treasurer.

The runoff follows the August 26 special election, where no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote. Shigley led that field of six Republicans with just under 40 percent.

Election officials say the race is generating significant interest, with more than 16,000 people casting ballots during early voting; a number that already surpassed turnout from the first election.

Democratic leaders, including the chair of the Democratic National Committee, campaigned for Shigley over the weekend, seeing the race as a potential opportunity to flip a historically Republican seat.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.