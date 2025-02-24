Local

‘Run with Maud’ held to mark 5 year anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

By WSB Radio News Staff
Run With Maud 2025 Sunday marks five years since the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was jogging in southeast Georgia when three white men chased him down in a truck and killed him.
ATLANTA — Sunday marked the five year anniversary of when Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery was attacked and murdered while he was out for a jog in a Brunswick neighborhood.

Hundreds of people met on the Atlanta beltline for the annual 2.23 mile run in Arbery’s honor.

Arbery’s family created the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation and “Run With Maud” race where a group of people come together to run in his honor.

On Monday, a virtual town hall is scheduled where civil rights leaders, including Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs, will discuss next steps to take, WSBTV says.

“The fight is not over until the last appeals are denied and until every single person that is a part of the cover-up is held accountable – we will continue to push for 100% justice for Ahmaud,” Griggs said.

Greg and Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan, were all convicted of federal hate crimes in Arbery’s murder.

For more information on the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, click here.

