RSV spreading later than usual this spring

ATLANTA — Respiratory syncytial virus, a virus that can cause serious illness in young children, is continuing to spread later than usual this spring, including in Georgia, health experts say.

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says respiratory syncytial virus infects the nose, throat, respiratory tract, and lungs.

“Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat, respiratory tract, and lungs. RSV symptoms are not specific, which makes it difficult to distinguish RSV from the common cold or other respiratory viruses like flu or COVID-19,” CDC officials said.

RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year, the agency added. RSV is also the leading cause of infant hospitalization, with tens of thousands of children admitted nationwide.

In severe cases, a child may require additional oxygen, IV fluids if they cannot stay hydrated, or intubation with mechanical ventilation.

Hospital stays in most severe cases typically last only a few days, CDC officials said.

Parents and caregivers should watch for signs of breathing trouble and contact a healthcare provider if symptoms worsen.

According to the CDC, RSV can spread when:

A person who has RSV coughs or sneezes near you.

Droplets from a cough or sneeze that contain the virus get in your eyes, nose, or mouth.

You have direct contact with someone with RSV, like kissing the face of a child with RSV.

You touch a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touch your face before washing your hands.

“People of any age can get RSV, but typically most people get RSV for the first time as an infant or toddler. Nearly all children will get RSV before their second birthday. However, repeat infections may occur throughout life,” CDC officials said.

To help reduce the spread of RSV and other respiratory viruses, CDC officials say: