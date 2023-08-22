Roswell police say impersonators are stealing big money from victims

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police say con artists are impersonating their officers on the phone to steal money from people.

One recent victim had nearly $10,000 stolen and told Channel 2 that the caller was “incredibly” convincing.

“To lend credibility to their scam, they will often use the names of real employees of the police department or spoof their phone number to make it look like it’s coming from an actual police department phone number,” Timothy Lupo, a Roswell police spokesperson, said.

He said the criminals will call victims at random to say they have arrest warrants or a legal summons against them, and they need to pay a bond immediately to avoid arrest.

“They will tend to use very high-pressure intimidation tactics to keep you on the phone and make decisions against your better judgment under the effects of that high stress,” he said.

In many cases, the victims don’t live in Roswell or have any legal commitments to the city.

One recent victim, who wants to remain anonymous, sent a written response to questions asked by Channel 2.

“They knew everything about me, where I lived and worked, as well as information about the police major and federal judge that they were impersonating,” she wrote. “When they told me I had active warrants out for my arrest (each with a $10,000 bond or up to five years in prison), and that I was under a federal gag order to tell no one what was happening because of the sensitive nature of the case, I was terrified that I would lose my ability to work with children (I’m a teacher).”

Lupo said these criminals are aggressive and crafty.

“These are actually some significant ventures that people have put time and effort into crafting, which is why people do fall for them from time to time,” Lupo said.

He said one tell-tale tactic is for the caller to demand being paid with gift cards.

“It’s easy for a scammer to be able to use and take without there being traceable means that you would see from more legitimate payments,” he said.

No police agency, he said, would solicit money or threaten arrest on the phone. “That just doesn’t happen,” he said.

“The mental, emotional, and physical toll of this experience has been far worse than the $10,000 stolen from me,” the victim wrote. “They stole my ability to trust in others, and I don’t know how long it will take to get that back.”

Police said if you get a call like this – or think a call may not be legitimate – to hang up and call the real police agency.