Caitlin Clark makes State Farm Arena debut with Indiana Fever

ATLANTA — Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark made her State Farm Arena debut with the Indiana Fever to take on the Atlanta Dream Friday night.

Clark was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft after having a historic college career at the University of Iowa.

The Dream plays their home games at the Gateway Center in College Park, which only seats 3,500 people for basketball. Because of the increased turnout for Clark, the game was moved to State Farm Arena, the home of the Atlanta Hawks, that seats more than 17,000 people for basketball.

“Atlanta Dream fans are the best in the WNBA,” said Atlanta Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker. “Their passion and excitement led us to the most sellouts in the league over the last two years and has created a demand for tickets that far outpaces the supply inside our current arena.”

The Dream set a franchise record for single-game home attendance during Friday night’s game.

With 16 points from Clark, the Fever beat the Dream 91-79.

Atlanta’s next home game against Indiana will also be played at State Farm Arena on August 26.











