Rockdale County sheriff reminds families of juvenile curfew as summer begins

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is reminding families about the county’s juvenile curfew as school lets out for the summer.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are dedicated to enforcing the juvenile curfew ordinance amid concerns about teen takeovers and other activity involving young people.

According to the ordinance, children ages 16 and younger must be off the streets by 9:30 p.m. during the week and by 11 p.m. on weekends.

Authorities say violators could face fines.