Rockdale County chemical fire: County and School closings for Monday

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A chemical fire in Rockdale County has caused the closure of several county and city offices, as well as schools nearby.

It all started around 5:30 a.m. Sunday when a sprinkler system malfunctioned inside the Biolab facility along Old Covington Highway, which seems to have mixed with a chemical creating a plume. You can see the smoke billowing miles into the sky.

The fire has caused evacuations of people who live nearby and a shelter-in-place was ordered for all county residents until midnight.

Here is a list of closures for Monday:

Rockdale County Courthouse and Court Services Annexes

Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s Office

Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Office

Rockdale County Administration Building

Rockdale County Planning and Development Department

Rockdale County Stormwater Department

Rockdale County Water Resources (RWR)

Rockdale County Extension Services

Rockdale County Elections Office

Rockdale County Senior Services

Rockdale County Animal Services

Newton County Schools and offices

Newton County government offices, however, the Newton County Judicial Center will remain open.

Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s Newton and Rockdale campuses will be closed until further notice.

Rockdale County Schools are off this week, with 12-hour staff to work remotely.



