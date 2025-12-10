Road rage incident in Gwinnett County ends in stabbing

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — There’s been an arrest in a road rage incident in Gwinnett County along I-85 in Duluth that left a man with stab wounds.

The victim was stabbed by a man in a white van.

Corporal Angela Carter says investigators had been working the case since mid-November after going through hours of video from businesses they identified the suspect.

Yoandry Rincon was identified as a suspect in this case and he was charged with aggravated assault.

The victim, Peter Chai, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.