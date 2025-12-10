Local

Road rage incident in Gwinnett County ends in stabbing

By WSB Radio News Staff
Yoandry Rincon Man stabbed during road rage incident on I-85 (Gwinnett County PD)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — There’s been an arrest in a road rage incident in Gwinnett County along I-85 in Duluth that left a man with stab wounds.

The victim was stabbed by a man in a white van.

Corporal Angela Carter says investigators had been working the case since mid-November after going through hours of video from businesses they identified the suspect.

Yoandry Rincon was identified as a suspect in this case and he was charged with aggravated assault.

The victim, Peter Chai, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!