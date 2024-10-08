Ring camera shows moments before officer tried to break into house, fatally shot by homeowner

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released new video and new details about the deadly shooting of an Atlanta police detective after the officer tried to break into his neighbor’s home last week.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. Friday at a home along Orkney Way in Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office said one of the homeowners was woken up by commotions outside and knew that his wife had just left for work.

The husband then grabbed his gun and started to head to the front door to see what was going on.

On the video, you can hear the homeowner ask the man outside who he was and called for his wife to see if she was still outside. That man has been identified as Atlanta police detective Aubree Horton.

The husband eventually cracks open the door to speak with Horton, and Horton then rushes to the door.

The sheriff’s office said that’s when the homeowner shot Horton, fearing for his life. Horton died on the scene.

Deputies said they were able to identify Horton using a portable fingerprint scanner. They later learned he was an Atlanta police officer.

Investigators said the homeowners had installed a new security system a few years after another person broke into the home.

Sheriff’s office investigators said Horton appeared on video to have been suffering a mental health episode or was under the influence of drugs.

Last month, the Atlanta Police Foundation hosted its annual “Crime is Toast” awards breakfast, where Horton was recognized as “Investigator of the Year.”

In a statement, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed Horton joined APD in November 2015 and was most recently part of APD’s fugitive unit.

“We’re working closely with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about what occurred as they investigate the incident,” their statement read.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden stopped by Horton’s home on Friday, which is a few blocks away from the home where he was killed, and found multiple investigators and crime tape. It’s unclear what happened at his home before the deadly shooting.

While outside Horton’s home, Seiden spoke with a woman who identified herself as the officer’s girlfriend and confirmed that her boyfriend had been killed.

Seiden also heard from many of Horton’s current and former colleagues say they are heartbroken over his death. One described him as a loving father who was proud to wear his badge.