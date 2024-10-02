Rich Homie Quan: Cause of death for Atlanta rapper released

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan died from an accidental drug overdose, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The rapper, born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died from the combined toxic effects of several drugs; fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine. Lamar died on Sept. 5.

Police were called to his home just before 11:30 a.m. that day.

They say he was unresponsive when they arrived.

Variety reports that Lamar was best known for his trap music and collaborations with rappers like Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and Young Thug.

His 2015 single “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” was his highest-charting solo single.

In an interview, Corey Lamar became emotional as he talked about what it was like to watch his son mature into a loving and caring father of five.

“He had all his kids with him and he was happy because I don’t think he had ever just had all of them,” Corey Lamar said.