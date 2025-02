CARROLLTON, Ga. —A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in connection to the murder of a Carroll County couple.

According to deputies in Carroll County, the bodies of two adults were discovered with apparent gunshot wounds inside their home on Thursday. The bodies were identified as James and Kristin Brock.

“It’s haunting me just to think why someone would do this and to my daughter,” Kristin’s father Nolan told WSBTV.

The investigation is ongoing.