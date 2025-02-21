Crime And Law

Investigation underway after 2 found shot to death inside Carroll County home

By WSB Radio News Staff
CARROLLTON, Ga. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two adults were found shot to death in Carroll County on Thursday.

Deputies in Carroll County responded to a home on Tyus Carrollton Road after reports of a shooting.

The bodies of two adults were discovered with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators will not release the identity of the victims until they notify next of kin.

The sheriff’s office says they are conducting interviews and trying to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.

