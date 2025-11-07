Local

Residents still noticing strange smell, taste of drinking water in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Perhaps you’ve noticed an earthy, mustiness in your drinking water recently. More and more water customers around the metro area are experiencing the affect of a natural annual occurrence on Lake Lanier.

“When the seasons change, the lake experiences what is called a turnover, and as the water on the surface cools it becomes more dense causing it to sink,” Jessica Sterling with the Chattahoochee Riverkeepers explains.

Sterling says the good news is that the water is safe for all uses.

She says the treatment process water utilities use normally eliminates the issue, but the affect is unusually strong this year, so people are noticing the unusual taste or odor.

