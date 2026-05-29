All clear given after possible fluorine leak at Georgia Tech research facility

ATLANTA — The all clear has been given after a reported industrial gas alarm at a Georgia Tech research facility.

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the facility in the 700 block of Atlantic Drive on the Georgia Tech campus after receiving reports of an industrial gas alarm.

Officials said initial information indicated a possible fluorine leak associated with a gas cabinet inside the building.

The facility was evacuated as firefighters responded to assess the situation.

Atlanta Fire Rescue later confirmed there was no active hazardous condition requiring further emergency operations.

No injuries were reported.