Local

Reports of fireballs in southern skies as June Bootid meteor shower peaks overhead

By WSB Radio News Staff
Meteors
Meteor shower Stock Photo of meteor shower (Leonids) (themotioncloud/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Several people in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee have reported seeing large fireballs falling from the sky.

This timing coincides with the Bootid meteor showers which peaks on June 27.

According to the International Meteor Organization, the shower is active from June 22 to June 27.

Meteorologist Christina Edwards tells WSB Radio that there are annual meteor showers this time of year.

The American Meteor Society more than 120 reports of a fireball spotted just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!