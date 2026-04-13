Reports of a driver sleeping behind the wheel lead to officer involved shooting

MARIETTA, GA — The Cobb County Major Crimes Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Marietta.

After spotting a man sleeping in his Mercedes SUV at the intersection of Terrell Mill and Brookview Roads, Cobb County Police positioned a patrol car in front of the vehicle and a firetruck behind it.

When officials woke the man, they say he hit both vehicles and drove at an officer, prompting gunfire.

The man drove off and has not been found. It is not known if he was hit by the gunfire.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.