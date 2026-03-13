Report finds growing mental health challenges among women and youth in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A new report finds mental health challenges are increasing among women and youth across metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Women’s Foundation report examined conditions in Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties and found affordability stress across all surveyed communities.

According to the report, women and girls living in poverty are twice as likely to suffer from mental illness.

Atlanta Women’s Foundation CEO Kari Love said several factors can contribute to mental health challenges.

“Mental health issues can start with housing stability or instability, childcare, access to childcare, and just care giving in general,” Love said.

The report also found increases over the past year in self-harm, suicidal considerations, anxiety, and depression among women and youth.

Love said geography also plays a role in access to services.

“Especially in Fulton, there’s a lot of resources, a lot of programs, but even in Fulton you think about what kind of services might be in Union City versus what’s available in Alpharetta or Roswell,” Love said.

Love said she hopes the findings influence public policy to expand access to mental health care and integrate services with economic support.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.