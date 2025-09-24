Renovation begins at historic factory turned home for at-risk individuals in Sweet Auburn District

ATLANTA — A century-old building in the Sweet Auburn District that houses at-risk individuals is about to get a big facelift.

The O’Hern House is a building that once was a shoe factory. Today, it serves 76 previously homeless individuals dealing with substance abuse and other issues.

It sits blocks from the encampment where Cornelius Taylor was accidentally killed by city workers in January.

Scott Walker is the president and CEO of the 3Keys, Inc., a non-profit that manages the O’Hern House.

He says the $5.4M grant from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget will allow them to upgrade the living spaces, as well as offices for support staff and the on-site kitchen.

Work gets underway Wednesday and will last for about 10 months.

An apartment complex in Stone Mountain will house residents until they can return next fall. “We’re really excited to be able to get the folks back once everything is completed,” Walker said.