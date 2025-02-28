WATCH: R.E.M. stages surprise reunion at Athens’ 40 Watt Club

ATHENS Ga — Legendary rock band R.E.M. thrilled fans with a surprise reunion at the iconic 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia, on February 27. The unexpected performance brought all four original members: Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Bill Berry, and Mike Mills together on stage for a rare appearance.

The reunion took place during a concert by actors-turned-musicians Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, who are currently on a tribute tour honoring R.E.M. While the band had previously made a joint appearance last June, marking their first performance together in 16 years, this latest moment was especially significant, as it saw front man Michael Stipe take the stage alongside his former bandmates.

All four members of R.E.M. performing ‘Pretty Persuasion’ with Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy 💥



🎥: YT/lastipe1460 pic.twitter.com/XdCCypbFr1 — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) February 28, 2025

During the brief but electrifying set, R.E.M. performed their 1984 classic Pretty Persuasion. Stipe handled lead vocals, Berry played tambourine, Mills contributed backing vocals, and Buck delivered his signature guitar riffs. The moment delighted fans in their hometown, evoking nostalgia for the group that helped define alternative rock.

Despite these sporadic reunions, a full-fledged comeback remains unlikely. Since their breakup in 2011, R.E.M. has been firm about their decision to leave their legacy intact. Reflecting on the band’s long-standing partnership, Stipe emphasized their equal creative and financial dynamic: “We are four people that very early on decided that we would own our own masters and we would split our royalties and songwriting credits equally. All for one and one for all.”

Shannon and Narducy will return for a second performance at 40 Watt Club on February 28, but whether another surprise awaits remains unknown.