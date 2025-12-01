Record online sales mark Black Friday as Cyber Monday distracts workers

ATLANTA — Shoppers turned out in record numbers for Black Friday, at least online. Adobe Analytics reports $11.8 billion in online sales for the Friday after Thanksgiving, a jump of more than 9 percent from last year.

Attention now shifts to Cyber Monday, a major online shopping day that often impacts workplace productivity. A survey from Coupon Follow shows more than half of full-time workers plan to search for Cyber Monday deals while on the job, and seven in 10 say they don’t feel guilty because “everyone does it.” Women are more likely than men to shop online during work hours, and these on-the-job shoppers expect to spend an average of $214.

The survey also found that nearly a third of employees admit to shopping during meetings, and one in four say they’ve been caught by a coworker or manager. On average, workers spend nearly two and a half hours each week shopping online while at work.

However, Cyber Monday is also a prime opportunity for scammers. Jon Powell with Atlanta-based Moore Colson’s Risk Advisory Practice urges shoppers to be cautious with deals sent via text, email, or social media.

“The bad guys want you to click; but the good guys want you to click too,” he said, noting it’s safer to go directly to a retailer’s website instead of clicking links. He added that steep discounts should raise suspicion, stating, “If you’re seeing 60, 70, 80 percent discounts, it’s very unlikely that that is going to be a real thing that you would want to click on.”

Powell also recommends using credit cards for better fraud protection and avoiding businesses that require payment through apps like Zelle or Venmo.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.