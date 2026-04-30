Early voting numbers continue climbing ahead of Georgia’s midterm primary elections

ATLANTA — Record turnout has been reported for early voting so far for Georgia’s May 19 primary elections.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says more than 129,000 voters have cast ballots in the first week of early voting.

“It is bigger than it was in 2022, and its bigger than it was in 2018. It continues to grow with early voting,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger is expecting between 70 to 75 percent will vote early and the rest on election day.

With Georgians casting their ballots for the May primary, the American Postal Workers Union has launched an ad campaign aimed at increasing support for voting by mail.

According to the secretary of state’s office, more than 240,000 absentee ballots were cast during the 2024 election.

So far, more than 33,000 absentee ballots have been requested for the May primary.