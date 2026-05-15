Recent UGA grad dies after jumping from cliff into Alabama lake

LAKE MARTIN, ALABAMA — A recent University of Georgia graduate has died after jumping off a cliff into Lake Martin in Alabama.

24-year-old Jayden Barreto of Columbus was celebrating graduation with a group of friends. They were jumping from Chimney Rock when he went into the water and never resurfaced.

Montgomery Fire and Rescue responded to a request for assistance involving a missing swimmer at Chimney Rock.

According to officials, six divers were deployed to conduct search operations.

Barreto’s body was located by the dive team after several hours of searching.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time," Montgomery Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.