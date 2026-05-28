Recall issued for OmniPod insulin pods over possible under-delivery of insulin

ATLANTA — A health alert has been issued for diabetics who use OmniPod insulin pods after a recall was announced over a manufacturing error that could cause the devices to under-deliver insulin.

The recall impacts an estimated 7 million users of the insulin pods.

Officials say the manufacturing issue can lead to high blood glucose levels due to the under-delivery of insulin.

There have been 24 reports of serious adverse events linked to the problem, including hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

Anyone using the recalled pods is being urged to stop using them and request replacement pods at no extra cost.